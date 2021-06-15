Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 12,551 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.80% of Acuity Brands worth $105,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 218.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,165 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AYI opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.93.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

