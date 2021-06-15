Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 616,339 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Tyson Foods worth $88,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,169,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

