Prudential Financial Inc. Has $171.63 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Cummins worth $171,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

