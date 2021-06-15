Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967,888 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ford Motor worth $140,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

