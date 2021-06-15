Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,516 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Allstate worth $166,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.90.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

