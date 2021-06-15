Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,613,392 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 470.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Synchrony Financial worth $128,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 286.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,777,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,458 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,668,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 84.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

