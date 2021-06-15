Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $151,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

