Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,671 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $158,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

