Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $872.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $831.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $543.03 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

