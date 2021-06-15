Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,421 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Linde worth $154,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 20.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

