Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 250,025 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Newmont worth $160,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.