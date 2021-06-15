Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,709 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $84,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $396.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

