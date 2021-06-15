Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826,358 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $157,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

