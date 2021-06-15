Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.31

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 4640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.