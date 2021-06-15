Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $198,463.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 179.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

