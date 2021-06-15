Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0004

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $5,623.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00149350 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00180258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.81 or 0.00936553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,209.86 or 1.00472999 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.