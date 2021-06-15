PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.76 and last traded at $57.76. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

