PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PVH traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

