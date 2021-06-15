Pylon Network (PYLNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $469,644.28 and $44.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network Coin Trading

