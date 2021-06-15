Pyrk Trading 223.9% Higher Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 139.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $295,933.77 and $1,362.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 223.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.