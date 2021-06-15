Qcash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $498.96 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $71.71 million and $498.96 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00183696 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.01031694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.74 or 1.00164673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.