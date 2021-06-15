Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.25% of Qorvo worth $51,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $184.94 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

