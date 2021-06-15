QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 1.1%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.68 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 1,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.