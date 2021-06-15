Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.54 and last traded at $103.54. 3,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.