Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,902. The company has a market cap of $882.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

