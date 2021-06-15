Quant (QNT) Trading Up 56.2% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.56 or 0.00153192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $743.23 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

