Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE PWR opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

