Quantstamp Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $29.41 million and approximately $471,378.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.20 or 0.00767371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.36 or 0.07779459 BTC.

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

