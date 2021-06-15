Qubitica (QBIT) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00155646 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.64 or 0.00651271 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

