QunQun (QUN) Trading 44.3% Higher This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

