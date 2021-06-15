Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director Sells $1,181,645.52 in Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 4,281,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qurate Retail by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,004,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,376 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Qurate Retail by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.