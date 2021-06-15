Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QTT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,416. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $599.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

