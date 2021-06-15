R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,491,500.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 807,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 381,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

