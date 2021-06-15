R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in R1 RCM by 97.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,015,698 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

