RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.