Radix Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $100.70 million and $1.09 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

