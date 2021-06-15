Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in May

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RKUNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 38,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,896. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Rakuten Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

