RAMP Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00777047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00084440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.52 or 0.07866430 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,241,408 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

