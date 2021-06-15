RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dirk G. Brockstedt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,580,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $880.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

