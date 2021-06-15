Rarible Price Reaches $10.64 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $10.64 or 0.00026507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $44.32 million and $4.96 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,166,653 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

