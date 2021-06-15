Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) a C$5.50 Price Target

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XBC. Cormark set a C$5.20 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

