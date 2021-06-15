Raymond James Begins Coverage on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.