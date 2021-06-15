Raymond James Begins Coverage on Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.