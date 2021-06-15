Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 5,318,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

