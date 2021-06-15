Raze Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $875,762.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $875,762.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00177769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00934496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.86 or 1.00000285 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.