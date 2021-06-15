Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $274.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 272.64 ($3.56), with a volume of 285863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

A number of research firms recently commented on RCH. Numis Securities upped their price objective on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.27. The firm has a market cap of £850.66 million and a P/E ratio of -31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

