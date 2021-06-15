Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Up 2.9%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 3,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.