Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:RCPUF remained flat at $$18.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152. Recipe Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

