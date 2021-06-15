Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

RBGPF opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBGPF. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

