RED (RED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24,934.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $770,245.20 and approximately $24,934.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00429014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.