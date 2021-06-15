Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.